Video: This Trezegol delight is Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

David Trezeguet scored plenty of goals for Juventus, and his effort against Siena in 2006 was today’s pick.

This match was put to bed extremely early, and you could be forgiven for expecting our side to win by a cricket score.

Patrick Vieira headed home inside the opening three minutes from the corner, before the below effort put us 2-0 up inside only six minutes.

We didn’t stop there however, as Adrian Mutu fired in a third only two minutes later, but surprisingly the goals did dry up despite over 80 minutes of play to follow the trio of goals.

Patrick