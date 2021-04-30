Video: This Trezegol delight is Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

April 30, 2021 - 5:00 pm

David Trezeguet scored plenty of goals for Juventus, and his effort against Siena in 2006 was today’s pick.

This match was put to bed extremely early, and you could be forgiven for expecting our side to win by a cricket score.

Patrick Vieira headed home inside the opening three minutes from the corner, before the below effort put us 2-0 up inside only six minutes.

We didn’t stop there however, as Adrian Mutu fired in a third only two minutes later, but surprisingly the goals did dry up despite over 80 minutes of play to follow the trio of goals.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Demiral

Tottenham leading the race to sign coveted Juventus star

April 30, 2021

Image: Juventus FC promotes new Black & White fashion line

April 30, 2021
allegri

Video: Allegri spotted in Turin amidst strong Juve return-speculation

April 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.