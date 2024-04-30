While the last meeting between the two sides ended in a stalemate, the official Juventus YouTube channel recalled three memorable wins over Milan in Turin.

The montage begins with a 2-o win in November 2011, with Claudio Marchisio ending the Rossoneri’s resistance with a second-half brace.

In the 2008/09 season, Amauri was the ultimate hero in a 4-2 win that also featured goals from Alessandro Del Piero and Giorgio Chiellini.

Finally, the Bianconeri prevailed by four goals to one in March 1998, with Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi each bagging a brace.