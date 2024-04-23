Ahead of tonight’s clash against Lazio, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us back in time for three brilliant encounters in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The montage begins with the 2-0 win victory over Fiorentina two years ago, courtesy of Federico Bernandeschi and Danilo. The Bianconeri advanced by winning 3-o on aggregate.

Another memorable showing against the Viola ensued in 2015, with Alessandro Matri, Roberto Pereyra and Leonardo Bonucci all scoring at the Artemio Franchi.

The compilation ends with a clash against Milan at the Allianz Stadium back in 2012. The encounter went to extra-time and was settled by a stunning long-range effort from Mirko Vucinic.