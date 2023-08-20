This evening, Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign with a meeting against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

The club’s official Twitter account recalled some of the club’s happiest past memories in Udinese, including a contest from October 2018.

In the space of four minutes, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to ensure a 2-0 win for Max Allegri’s side.

The Uruguayan headed home Cancelo’s cross while the Portuguese superstar smashed his shot past the goalkeeper.