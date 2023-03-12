Video – Throwback to Chiellini’s rare brace against Sampdoria

Ahead of tonight’s encounter against Sampdoria, the official Juventus Twitter account took a look into the vault, reminding us of some of the Old Lady’s happy memories against the Ligurian side.

In October 2016, Max Allegri’s men beat the Blucerchiati with four goals to one. Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring with a header, while Miralem Pjanic was also on the scoresheet. But the biggest surprise was Giorgio Chiellini who marked the occasion by scoring an unexpected brace.