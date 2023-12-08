While we prepare ourselves for this evening’s big showdown, the official Juventus X account took us back in time to the 2007/08 season.

The encounter was heading toward a stalemate, but an 88th-minute winner from Vincenzo Iaquinta changed the narrative quite dramatically.

Pavel Nedved picked up Alessandro Del Piero inside the box with a high ball, and the legendary captain managed to find his striking partner with a fabulous touch.

Iaquinta controlled it expertly and beat his marker before firing his shot past the goalkeeper.