While we prepare ourselves for this evening’s big showdown, the official Juventus X account took us back in time to the 2007/08 season.
The encounter was heading toward a stalemate, but an 88th-minute winner from Vincenzo Iaquinta changed the narrative quite dramatically.
Pavel Nedved picked up Alessandro Del Piero inside the box with a high ball, and the legendary captain managed to find his striking partner with a fabulous touch.
Iaquinta controlled it expertly and beat his marker before firing his shot past the goalkeeper.
🔥 Fire and ice 🧊
An unbelievable @delpieroale assist for Iaquinta's cool #JuveNapoli finish 👌 pic.twitter.com/WuDTAf8as0
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) December 7, 2023
