Video – Throwback to Del Piero’s fabulous brace against Lazio at the Olimpico

April 7, 2023 - 11:59 pm

Ahead of the club’s away clash against Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled a memorable encounter between the two sides from the 2007/08 campaign which ended 3-2 in favor of the Old Lady.

David Trezeguet scored what was a true poacher goal, but Alessandro Del Piero stole the limelight by scoring two amazing goals thanks to Cristiano Zanetti’s impeccable long balls.

Let’s hope that Max Allegri’s men create another happy memory this Saturday.

