Vialli
Club News

Video – Throwback to Gianluca Vialli’s hattrick against Torino

February 28, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Ahead of Tuesday’s Derby della Mole, the official Juventus Twitter account has been recalling some of the club’s many happy memories against their crosstown rivals. In this regard, the 5-0 routing in December 1995 remains one of the finest Bianconeri performances against Torino.

Gianluca Vialli cemented himself as the main star of the show with a personal hattrick in the first half, including a brilliant third goal. Ciro Ferrara added the fourth while Fabrizio Ravanelli left his mark from the spot.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Enzo Barrenechea

Juve’s next breakout star? A closer look at Enzo Barrenechea

February 28, 2023
champions league

Juventus looking good for Europe next season but what about Champions League?

February 28, 2023
Di Maria

From Di Maria to Rabiot: Updates on Juventus stars with expiring contracts

February 28, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.