Video – Throwback to Gianluca Vialli’s hattrick against Torino

Ahead of Tuesday’s Derby della Mole, the official Juventus Twitter account has been recalling some of the club’s many happy memories against their crosstown rivals. In this regard, the 5-0 routing in December 1995 remains one of the finest Bianconeri performances against Torino.

Gianluca Vialli cemented himself as the main star of the show with a personal hattrick in the first half, including a brilliant third goal. Ciro Ferrara added the fourth while Fabrizio Ravanelli left his mark from the spot.