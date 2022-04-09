Club News

Video – Throwback to Gonzalo Higuain’s fabulous brace in Cagliari

April 9, 2022 - 1:00 pm

On Saturday night, Juventus will take on Cagliari away from home. Therefore, the club’s official Twitter account recalled some of the Bianconeri’s fondest moments in the island of Sardinia.

In February 2017, Gonzalo Higuain’s brace led the way for Max Allegri’s men against the Rossoblu. The Argentine received a formidable through ball from Claudio Marchisio before breaking the deadlock with an effortless chip.

El Pipita than sealed the win with a second goal following a beautiful play by Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

