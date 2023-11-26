This evening, Juventus and Inter will collide in the first Derby d’Italia of the season. Therefore, the club’s official X account has taken us back down memory lane for the Old Lady’s 3-1 victory over Walter Mazzarri’s side in February 20214.

Stephan Lichsteiner broke the deadlock for the hosts much to the delight of the fans in attendance at the Allianz Stadium.

Giorgio Chiellini was the author of the second goal, while Arturo Vidal pounced on a penalty-box melee to score the hosts’ third of the evening.

Rolando pulled one back for the Nerazzurri, but it hardly blemished a memorable night for the Bianconeri.