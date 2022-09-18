Video – Throwback to Juve’s last official goal against Monza

On Sunday, Monza and Juventus will have their first ever meeting in Serie A. The last time the Biancorossi and the Bianconeri met in an official fixture was during the 1986/87 campaign.

That encounter took place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan in the first round of the Coppa Italia, and was decided by Massimo Briaschi’s lone goal following a brilliant play that ended with a close-range header. The club’s official Twitter account picked it up from the archives.