Video – Throwback to Marchisio’s maiden Juventus goal against Fiorentina

Ahead of today’s meeting between Juventus and Fiorentina, the Bianconeri’s official Twitter has been recalling some of the happiest memories from our past meetings with the Viola.

Claudio Marchisio is a born and bred Juventus star who spent the vast majority of his career serving the Old Lady. The legendary midfielder scored his maiden goal for the first team on the 24th of January 2009, and it proved to be the lone difference against the Tuscans.

Alessandro Del Piero put his younger teammate through on goal with an astonishing assist, and Marchisio was clever enough to storm into the box at the perfect timing.