Video – Throwback to Miralem Pjanic’s masterful display at the Dall’Ara

Ahead of tonight’s away fixture against Bologna, the official Juventus Twitter account has been recalling some of our happy memories at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

In December 2017, Miralem Pjanic was the main protagonist in a brilliant 3-0 victory for Max Allegri’s men.

The Bosnian produced a masterclass display, starting with an unstoppable free-kick that beat Lukasz Skorupski at his near post.

He then produced a sublime assist for Mario Mandzukic who double the Old Lady’s lead, while Blaise Matuidi made it 3-0 with an exquisite finish.