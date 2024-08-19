Ahead of tonight’s outing against Como, the official Juventus X account took us back to two previous encounters between the two sides in Turin.
On a snowy day in January 1985, the legendary Paolo Rossi kept his cool to slot the ball past the goalkeeper and secure the Old Lady a 2-0 win at home.
Rossi on target in the snow to secure 1985's #JuveComo success 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/dUAVJVaM3J
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 18, 2024
The second occasion occurred in March 1987, when Lionello Manfredonia cemented himself as the utlimate hero by scoring the solitary strike of the day.
Manfredonia on the mark to secure this #JuveComo win 🎯 pic.twitter.com/h7R2kr85ul
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 18, 2024
