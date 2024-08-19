Ahead of tonight’s outing against Como, the official Juventus X account took us back to two previous encounters between the two sides in Turin.

On a snowy day in January 1985, the legendary Paolo Rossi kept his cool to slot the ball past the goalkeeper and secure the Old Lady a 2-0 win at home.

The second occasion occurred in March 1987, when Lionello Manfredonia cemented himself as the utlimate hero by scoring the solitary strike of the day.