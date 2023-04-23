Video – Throwback to Pirlo and Pogba’s stunning strikes against Napoli in 2013

In the leadup to tonight’s major showdown, the official Juventus Twitter account has been reminding us of some of the Old Lady’s happy memories from past encounters against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

In November 2013, Antonio Conte’s men produced one of the club’s best all-time showings against the Partenopei, smashing their foes with three unanswered goals.

Fernando Llorente broke the deadlock in the first minutes, and Andrea Pirlo doubled the Bianconeri’s lead with a trademark freekick.

Nevertheless, Juventus left the best for last, as Paul Pogba made it 3-0 with a jaw-dropping strike.