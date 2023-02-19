Video – Throwback to Ronaldo’s brace against Spezia in 2020

On Sunday, Juventus will take on Spezia away from home, and the club’s official Twitter account reminded us of a happy precedent at the Alberto Picco Stadium.

On the 1st of November 2020, Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri, but the hosts equalized through Tommaso Pobega.

Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo made his triumphant return following an absence due to Covid. The Portuguese scored twice after coming off the bench, and Federico Chiesa snatched one to make it 4-1 in favor of Andrea Pirlo’s side.