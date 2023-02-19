ronaldo
Club News

Video – Throwback to Ronaldo’s brace against Spezia in 2020

February 19, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On Sunday, Juventus will take on Spezia away from home, and the club’s official Twitter account reminded us of a happy precedent at the Alberto Picco Stadium.

On the 1st of November 2020, Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock for the Bianconeri, but the hosts equalized through Tommaso Pobega.

Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo made his triumphant return following an absence due to Covid. The Portuguese scored twice after coming off the bench, and Federico Chiesa snatched one to make it 4-1 in favor of Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Why the reignited Vlahovic is Spezia’s ultimate bogeyman

February 19, 2023
allegri

Juventus demand silverware as Allegri’s future hangs in the balance

February 19, 2023
zakaria

Report: Chelsea willing to invest in Juventus loanee

February 19, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.