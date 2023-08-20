With Juve’s first Serie A kickoff of the season looming ever close, the club’s official Twitter account has been recalling some of our finest outings in Udine.

In October 2017, Max Allegri’s side was arguably at the peak of its power. The Bianconeri wreaked havoc at the Dacia Arena, smashing six goals past the hapless Zebrette.

Sami Khedira was the ultimate hero of the encounter, bagging an unexpected hattrick, the lone in his elusive playing career.