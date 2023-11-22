The official Juventus YouTube channel took us back to the double-header between Juventus and Ajax in the 1996/97 Champions League semi-finals.

These two encounters featured stunning displays from French icon Zinedine Zidane was still in his first season in Turin.

The attacking midfielder was oozing class, especially in the second half at the Delle Alpi Stadium, setting up Nicola Amoruso with a fabulous assist before scoring himself from a dashing solo effort.

The Bianconeri advanced to the final with a comfortable 6-2 win on aggregate.