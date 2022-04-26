Club News

Video – Thuram praises Chiellini and Juventus for anti-racism actions

April 26, 2022 - 8:30 pm

After retiring from the sport, French legend Lilian Thuram has become an anti-racism activist. The former Juventus and Barcelona defender talked about some of his work in the fight against inequality in an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel.

The former center back praises Giorgio Chiellini who stood beside Kalidou Koulibaly when the latter was racially abused, while also noting the importance of having a top side like Juventus joining the fight.

Earlier this season, the Bianconeri banned a fan for life after racially abusing Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

