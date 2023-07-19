This week, Timothy Weah joined his Juventus teammates in their pre-season preparations.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the USMNT star managed to impress his manager Max Allegri from the get-go.

The source reveals how the tactician liked what he saw from the versatile American who reportedly showcased great technical qualities and managed to smoothly integrate himself into the squad.

The club’s official YouTube channel posted a video containing highlights from the winger’s first training session.