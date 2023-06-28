Video – Timothy Weah lands in Turin to complete Juventus transfer

As we all know by now, Timothy Weah will soon become the first Juventus signing of the summer transfer market.

The club’s official Twitter account shared a video that captures the arrival of the USMNT star to Turin on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old will winger will most likely undergo routine medical tests on Thursday morning before officially completing his transfer from Lille to the Bianconeri.

Timothy is the son of Milan legend and incumbent Liberia president George Weah.