Timothy Weah
Club News

Video – Timothy Weah lands in Turin to complete Juventus transfer

June 28, 2023 - 9:00 pm

As we all know by now, Timothy Weah will soon become the first Juventus signing of the summer transfer market.

The club’s official Twitter account shared a video that captures the arrival of the USMNT star to Turin on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old will winger will most likely undergo routine medical tests on Thursday morning before officially completing his transfer from Lille to the Bianconeri.

Timothy is the son of Milan legend and incumbent Liberia president George Weah.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Timothy Weah

Winger of fullback? What should Juventus fans expect from Timothy Weah

June 28, 2023
Bremer

Juventus slap €80-million price tag on Tottenham transfer target

June 28, 2023
Milinkovic-Savic

Is Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus still possible following Rabiot renewal?

June 28, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.