New Juventus signing Timothy Weah describes Juventus fans as amazing in an interview with the club’s social accounts.

The 23-year-old said he felt the love from the very first day when he arrived for his medical tests. He didn’t expect this many supporters to be around to greet him.

The USMNT winger adds that he can’t wait to play at the Allianz Stadium and meet all the supporters. He expects it to be a phenomenal experience.