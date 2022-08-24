Video – Tommaso Mancini arrives for Juventus medical

As expected, the young Tommaso Mancini arrived to the J-Medical centre to undergo his medical tests prior to signing a contract with Juventus.

The 18-year-old rose to prominence last season while featuring for Vicenza in Serie B fixtures. He is considered amongst the best young talents in Italian football.

Italian journalist Romeo Agresti posted a video on his personal Twitter account showing the teenager’s arrival. We can expect the club to release a statement in the next hours announcing the capture of the starlet.