Montero
Club News

Video – Tommaso Mancini’s brace secures slim Juventus U-19 win

November 2, 2022 - 8:00 am

On Saturday, Juventus U-19 travelled to Cesena for a league fixture in the 10th round of the Primavera 1.

The young Bianconeri emerged victorious thanks to a brace from their new deadly striker Tommaso Mancini.

The summer signing gave Paolo Montero’s side the lead in the first half, but Cesena managed to equalize the scoring.

At the 85th minute, Mancini nodded the ball home from the corner kick to give the visitors all three points.

Juventus remain on top of the table ahead of Roma due to a superior goal difference.

