Last Sunday, Pontedera hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Eltore Mannucci for a Serie C fixture.

The home side took the lead as early as the 10th minute when a long ball caught the Bianconeri defenses off guard. Gabrielle Salleri placed his shot past goalkeeper Gabriele Daffara who displayed questionable positioning.

The visitors had a host of chances to equalize, but Luis Hasa and company couldn’t find the back of the net.

This defeat leaves Juventus Next Gen in 17th place in the Serie C (Group B) standings after collecting 11 points from as many rounds.