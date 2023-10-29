The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring ten of the most memorable goals scored by Alvaro Morata during his two stints at the club.

The Spaniard first joined the Bianconeri in 2014 before returning to Real Madrid in 2016. Four years later, he landed in Turin for another spell, but it also ended with a return to the Spanish capital a couple of years later.

The current Atletico Madrid striker scored some thrilling goals during his four seasons at Juventus, including one at the Santiago Bernabeu which sent the club to the Champions League final in 2015.