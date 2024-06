The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video containing the top 10 goals of the 2023/24 season from the Primavera squad.

Michele Scienza and Tommaso Mancini were some of the stars of the montage, as they both delivered wonderful strikes and also combined to score a brilliant goal against Torino.

Moreover, Lorenzo Anghelè produced a fabulous strike with his left foot, and another with his right, while Alessio Vacca pulled off a spectacular solo effort for Paolo Montero’s side.