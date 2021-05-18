Club News

Video – Top 10 goals scored by Juventus at home against Inter

May 18, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus put on a determined performance to seal a dramatic victory against their hated rivals Inter.

The club’s official YouTube channel released a video showcasing 10 of the best goals scored by the Bianconeri at home against the Nerazzurri.

The list includes strikes from the legendary trio Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Pavel Nedved.

Defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are also included, but the best on the list is arguably either Juan Cuadrado’s thunderous effort or Claudio Marchisio’s dribble and lob.

