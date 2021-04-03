Club News

Video – Top 10 Juventus goals against Torino

April 3, 2021 - 2:00 pm

On Saturday evening, Juventus are set to play another Derby della Mole against their city rivals Torino.

The club’s official YouTube page uploaded a spectacular video containing ten of the best goals scored by the Bianconeri against the Granata.

From Matthijs de Ligt’s strike last season, to Giorgio Chiellini’s infamous King Kong celebration, the list also included some blast from the past featuring Paolo Rossi and Luigi De Agostini.

Nonetheless,  my personal favorite remains David Trezeguet’s last-minute volley.

