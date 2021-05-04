Club News

Video – Top 10 Juventus goals scored at Udine

May 4, 2021 - 10:00 pm

Last Sunday, Juventus sealed a memorable comeback win against Udinese thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late brace.

The club’s official YouTube channel dropped a video containing the Top 10 goals scored by the Bianconeri whilst playing away at Udine.

The list includes a vicious strike from CR7 himself, a beautiful curler from Sebastian Giovinco and great by David Trzeguet.

Moreover, Alessandro Del Piero’s strike during the infamous 5th of May 2002 remains one of the happiest memories for Juventus fans.

Oh, and let’s not forget about Fabio Quagliarella’s cheeky backheel.

