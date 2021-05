Last Wednesday, Gianluigi Buffon played his last match for Juventus, as he bids his second farewell for his beloved Old Lady.

The club paid tribute for the legendary goalkeeper by uploading a video on the official YouTube channel displaying the Top 10 saves during his time with the Bianconeri.

The list includes some impossible saves, with some of Gigi’s victims being other legends of the game – the likes of Luis Figo, Andres Iniesta as well as Filippo Inzaghi.