Szczesny
Club News

Video – Top 10 saves from Wojciech Szczesny in Serie A 2022/23

July 13, 2023 - 1:00 pm

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the top 10 saves from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Polish custodian was one of the Old Lady’s most consistent performers last term, collecting a host of clean sheets. The montage includes several saves against Inter and Milan stars.

However, it’s his diving save against Torino’s Antonio Sanabria that earned the top spot, while his stop against Lazio’s Felipe Anderson took the runner-up spot.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kessie Pogba

Juventus to target Barcelona midfielder in case Pogba leaves

July 13, 2023
Bonucci celebration

Bonucci intends to stay at Juventus, salary already lowered

July 13, 2023
Vlahovic and Zakaria

West Ham closing in on agreement to sign Juventus midfielder

July 13, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.