Video – Top 10 saves from Wojciech Szczesny in Serie A 2022/23

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the top 10 saves from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Polish custodian was one of the Old Lady’s most consistent performers last term, collecting a host of clean sheets. The montage includes several saves against Inter and Milan stars.

However, it’s his diving save against Torino’s Antonio Sanabria that earned the top spot, while his stop against Lazio’s Felipe Anderson took the runner-up spot.