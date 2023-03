The official Serie A YouTube channel provided a list of the best ten assists from February, and two Juventus players made the cut. The first Bianconeri to appear in the montage is Nicolò Fagioli who provided a sublime through ball for Dusan Vlahovic in Salerno.

The young Italian landed in the 8th spot, while Angel Di Maria took the third position for his fabulous cross that allowed Adrien Rabiot to break the deadlock against Fiorentina.