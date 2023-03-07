Video – Top 10 Serie A saves in February, including Perin and Szczesny

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring the ten best saves from February. Interestingly, the montage doesn’t include one, but two Juventus goalkeepers.

Mattia Perin landed in 9th position for his wonderful save on Spezia’s Dimitrios Nikolaou, while Wojciech Szczesny took the 4th place for denying Torino striker Antonio Sanabria with a fingertip save in the Derby della Mole.

For his part, Guglielmo Vicario earned the top spot for an astonishing triple-save against Roma.