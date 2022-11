In Sunday’s Derby d’Italia, Filip Kostic cemented himself as the main star of the show, providing two assists for his teammates in the 2-0 win.

On the first goal, the Juventus winger made a fantastic run before picking up Adrien Rabiot inside Inter’s penalty box.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the Serbian’s effort as the second best assist of the weekend, only landing behind Ismael Bennacer’s pinpoint cross towards his Milan teammate Theo Hernandez.