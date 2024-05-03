The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best five goals scored between the club’s Next Gen and U19 squads in April.

The montage begins with a lovely left-foot strike from Primavera starlet Tommaso Mancini who then provided the assist for Michele Scienza with a deft back-heel.

The compilation continues with the Next Gen stars. Riccardo Turcchia scored from a vicious strike, while Joseph Nonge provided an assist for Nikola Sukulov before scoring a stunner himself.