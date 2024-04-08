The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video featuring the best five goals scored by the club’s Next Gen and Primavera squads during March.

The montage begins with an absolute screamer from Louis Hasa who remains one of the most promising midfielders in the club’s youth ranks.

The compilation also included a lovely strike courtesy of Nikola Sekulov who made his senior debut against Lazio. Simone Guerra also made the cut for the Next Gen.

On the other hand, the U19 squad was represented by Diego Ripani’s towering header and a fabulous solo effort from Francesco Crapisto.