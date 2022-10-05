Video – Top 5 goals from Serie A Round 8, featuring Milik’s stunner

Following an exciting weekend, the official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the Top five goals from Round 8.

Arkaduisz Milik scored Juve’s third goal against Bolgona with a venomous shot, and his effort landed fourth on the list.

Nonetheless, it was Rafael Leao’s last-gasp lob which took the top spot, while Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig and Lazio’s Alessio Romagnoli completed the podium.

Monza’s Gianluca Caprari also scored a spectacular volley, but he only landed 5th on the list.