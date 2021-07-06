Video – Top 5 Juventus matches from the 2020/21 campaign

Despite a generally underwhelming season, Juventus still had their moments. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showcasing the best five matches of the 2020/21 campaign.

The list included two cup triumphs – the Italian Super Cup against Napoli, and the Coppa Italia final at Atalanta’s expense – as well the dramatic win over Inter late in the season.

Also present on the list is Juve’s dominant victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou, and the 3-1 win against Milan at San Siro.

It should be noted that our website had previously selected the exact same entries in our own list published several weeks ago.

So tell us if you agree with the choices as well.