Video – Top 5 Juventus plays in the month of May

June 3, 2021 - 5:00 pm

After a troublesome campaign, Juventus ended the month of May with a Coppa Italia trophy and a Top four finish in Serie A.

The club’s Twitter account posted a video showing some of the finest skills displayed during last month from the various Juventus teams.

Paulo Dybala’s dribble and chip assist on the final day of the season was the first entry on the list, followed by Juan Cuadrado’s dribble versus Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s step over against Sassuolo ended with a shot that hit the post, but it was deserving of a place nonetheless.

Angel Chibozo from the U-19 squad and Dialla Ippolito from the women’s U-19 completed the list with their outrageous pieces of skills.

 

