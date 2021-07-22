Video – Top 8 Juventus goals of the season based on fan voting

After allowing their fans to vote for the best goal of the season in a tournament held on Twitter, Juventus revealed the final list.

Leonardo Bonucci’s derby winner against Torino was at the bottom of the final 8, with Alvaro Morata’s strike to the top corner just ahead of it.

Adrien Rabiot’s thunderous effort against Lazio is ranked at 6th, with Danilo’s low drive versus Sassuolo in fifth position.

Dejan Kulusevski’s cheeky curler in the Coppa Italia final landed in fourth spot, whilst Weston McKennie’s volley against Barcelona earned a place on the podium.

Cristiano Ronaldo came in second place after pouncing on a mistake from Inter’s backline. Finally, Federico Chiesa’s fabulous strike against Atalanta was deservedly voted as the best goal of the season.