The official Serie A YouTube channel posted a montage containing the best eight saves from Round 13, and the two goalkeepers who took part in the Derby d’Italia made the cut.

Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny landed 7th on the list for his crucial save on Lautaro Martinez with his foot in order to preserve his side’s win as a well as a clean sheet, while Inter’s Andre Onana took 4th spot for a fingertip save that diverted Filip Kostic’s shot towards the post.