Video: Torino overturn Juve’s early lead to go 2-1 up

Torino have fired themselves into the lead moments into the second-half, piling pressure on Juventus and Andrea Pirlo.

Antonio Sanabria had cancelled out Federico Chiesa’s early opener inside the opening half, and that man has got himself on the scoresheet again.

This time it was an error from Dejan Kulusevski who passes the ball to the Torino striker, but he had plenty of work to do with the defenders to beat, and you have to question if Szczesny should have done better to stop this.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

Does the keeper come into question for both goals? Could Pirlo’s job be on the line this evening?

Patrick