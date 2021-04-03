Video: Torino peg Juventus back with rebounded effort

Torino have levelled the scores in the Torino derby, as Senabria pounced on Wojciech Szczesny’s parry.

Federico Chiesa had put the Old Lady ahead inside the opening 15 minutes, they have been pegged back inside the opening half an hour of action.

Juve will be a little frustrated not to have taken some of their chances to move two-ahead following their setback.

Torino komt op gelijke hoogte via Sanabria 🔝 Szczesny kan het schot in eerste instantie nog keren, maar heeft in de rebound geen antwoord 😩#ZiggoSport #SerieA #TorinoJuve pic.twitter.com/2LZrHIrYGw — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) April 3, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Will Juve’s woes continue or will they get their heads together and get those all-important three points?

Patrick