Video: Torino take the early lead over Juventus in the derby

Torino have taken an early lead over Juventus in the famous Turin derby.

Nkoulou was the man to fire into the net, after his side’s corner fell loosely into the box, allowing the defender to score an uncharacteristic half-volley.

Juventus will now need to find the performance to overturn the early setback, but should have more than enough time to put things right.

Can Pirlo get his man to turn things around despite some rocky Serie A performances of late?

