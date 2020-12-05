Videos

Video: Torino take the early lead over Juventus in the derby

December 5, 2020 - 5:23 pm

Torino have taken an early lead over Juventus in the famous Turin derby.

Nkoulou was the man to fire into the net, after his side’s corner fell loosely into the box, allowing the defender to score an uncharacteristic half-volley.

Juventus will now need to find the performance to overturn the early setback, but should have more than enough time to put things right.

Can Pirlo get his man to turn things around despite some rocky Serie A performances of late?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for derby clash with Torino

December 5, 2020
juventus v napoli

Napoli refuses to give up on Juventus’ 3-0 win

December 5, 2020
pirlo

“Excellent players in all departments” Andrea Pirlo discusses Torino ahead of derby

December 5, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.