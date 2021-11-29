Video: Trezeguet’s Champions League volley claims Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in Turin on this day back in 2001 by a 4-0 score line, and our final goal of the match was selected for today’s #GoalOfTheDay.

The Old Lady have enjoyed many memorable victories both domestically and in Europe over the years, and this was surely one of our most glorious from the group stages, scoring four sublime efforts inside the 90 minutes.

Nedved and Del Piero did some fine work in the build-up to tee up the striker to volley it home from inside the box to close out the game with the only goal of the second half.

A left-foot, first-time volley to end off your Monday 😍 Expertly delivered by @Trezegoldavid 🎁#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/BvRVnIq9Ql — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 29, 2021

You can see all of the goals from the game below:

What are your most memorable victories from the group stages of Europe?

Patrick