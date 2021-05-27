Trezeguet Juventus
Video – Trezeguet’s classy finish is the goal of the day

May 27, 2021 - 4:00 pm

On this day in 2001, Juventus hosted Perugia at the Stadio delle Alpi. After a goalless first half, a usual suspect found the winner for the Old Lady in the second period.

Gianluca Zambrotta’s run from the right flank found David Trezeguet in the opposition’s penalty box, and the Frenchman expertly turned towards goal and quickly fired a low drive to the far corner, leaving the goalkeeper with little chance.

The club’s Official Twitter account picked this strike as the goal of the day.

