Video tribute: Juventus celebrate Bernadeschi’s birthday with his all-time highlights

Federico Bernadeschi turns 27 years-old today, and Juventus vowed to wish him a happy birthday with his best bits from his time with the club.

The Italian winger has 10 goals to his name from his time in Turin, having made the switch from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017, but is yet to get off the mark this term in his limited minutes.

Regardless, Federico remains a great option for Juve in the wide positions, and will hopefully play a part in a victory over Porto tomorrow evening.

Happy birthday Federico.

