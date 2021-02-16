Video tribute: Juventus celebrate Bernadeschi’s birthday with his all-time highlights

February 16, 2021 - 9:03 am

Federico Bernadeschi turns 27 years-old today, and Juventus vowed to wish him a happy birthday with his best bits from his time with the club.

The Italian winger has 10 goals to his name from his time in Turin, having made the switch from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017, but is yet to get off the mark this term in his limited minutes.

Regardless, Federico remains a great option for Juve in the wide positions, and will hopefully play a part in a victory over Porto tomorrow evening.

Happy birthday Federico.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Damsgaard

English teams dominate the race to sign Juventus target

February 15, 2021

Memphis Depay ‘will’ sign for Juventus this summer

February 15, 2021

Juventus showing ‘maximum commitment’ in Champions League not Serie A

February 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.