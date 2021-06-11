Video: Turkey will be seething as Italy score opening goal of the tournament

Euro 2020 has seen it’s first goal with Italy moving 1-0 up over Turkey thanks to an own goal.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral will be the man credited with the own goal, but it was Domenico Berardi’s work down the right which teed up the goal.

This goal certainly hasn’t come against the run of play, with the Azzurri dominating pretty much since kick-off, and shortly after the goal we are still the ones dictating play.

Pictures courtesy of TFI Direct

Can Italy push on for more and look to cement our place in the next round early?

Patrick