Club News

Video – Turning back time to Matri’s Coppa Italia winner

March 23, 2021 - 5:00 pm

After a wait that lasted for 20 years, Juventus sealed their 10th Coppa Italia title thanks to an extra time winner.

Stafan Radu opened the scoring for Lazio in the 4th minute, but Giorgio Chiellini equalized for the Old Lady.

In extra time, a returning Alessandro Matri rose to the occasion, as he pounced on a loose ball to secure the domestic double.

The Italian striker played for Juve between 2011 and 2013, and then made a brief return in 2015.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

‘Lonely’ Ronaldo will decide his own future at Juventus

March 23, 2021

Opinion – Three lessons we learned from Juve’s defeat against Benevento

March 23, 2021

Allegri’s shadow returns to haunt the struggling Pirlo

March 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.