Video – Turning back time to Matri’s Coppa Italia winner

After a wait that lasted for 20 years, Juventus sealed their 10th Coppa Italia title thanks to an extra time winner.

Stafan Radu opened the scoring for Lazio in the 4th minute, but Giorgio Chiellini equalized for the Old Lady.

In extra time, a returning Alessandro Matri rose to the occasion, as he pounced on a loose ball to secure the domestic double.

The Italian striker played for Juve between 2011 and 2013, and then made a brief return in 2015.